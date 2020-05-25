Kuwait+announces+lock+down+to+fight+coronavirus+spread

Kuwait has announced a full lockdown of 20 days to combat the coronavirus according to foreign media reports.

The lockdown, will be from Sunday 10 May and continue until May 30. Reports state that public sector work will continue remotely and all but essential private sector activities suspended.

Essential sectors like health, security, electricity, oil and municipal services, as well as private sector companies providing vital services like maintenance will be exempt from the lockdown, and will be issued permits to enable them to travel to and from work.