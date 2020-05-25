People should adhere to the health guidelines when work commences on Monday - Police

With the government's decision to commence office work from Monday, 11 May, special measures have been introduced for public and private sector employees to use public transport services.

Services will commence while the curfew continues in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, and the government announced that all employees should follow the instructions provided by the health authorities.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) says it will deploy 5,700 buses for private and public sector employees who wish to travel to their offices on Monday.

Chairman of the Association Attorney-at-Law Kingsley Ranawaka stated that 3000 buses have been deployed in 21 districts which are not classified as high-risk areas.

The remaining 2,700 buses have been deployed for the Western Province and Puttalam Districts.

However, there will be no long-distance bus services.

If an organization wants to transport employees from another district to Colombo, a request should be made to the Sri Lanka Transport Board through the head of the institution.

However, a final decision has not yet been taken regarding bus transport between the districts and a special discussion will be held tomorrow between the health and security forces.

Meanwhile, a special system has been introduced for employees who wish to travel by train to their offices.

Accordingly, the Railway Department states that those who have already applied to travel by train via their respective institutes, will receive a SMS by 12 noon tomorrow.

The SMS will include the train starting point, the time of arrival, and the station you need to be at for boarding.

The train schedule for the upcoming season is also due to be released after 12 noon tomorrow.

However, the Railway Department stated that while there is no possibility of making a request for the train travel for Monday, there is a possibility to make a request tomorrow.

The Railway Department stated that further information could be obtained by visiting the www.railway.gov.lk website.

The Ceylon Private Bus Owners Association states that no decision has been taken regarding the deploying private buses on Monday. Lanka Private Bus Owners Association President, Gemunu Wijeratne stated that buses will run at a loss when transporting passengers according to health guideline and therefore, they could deploy buses if a fuel subsidy is provided.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that it is the responsibility of all employees to continue to adhere to the health guidelines and measures that have been informed to them regarding the spread of the coronavirus.