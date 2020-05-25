සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

True hospitality of Ella (Video)

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 21:56

True+hospitality+of+Ella++%28Video%29

Sri Lanka is a world renowned for its hospitality. Although the covid 19 virus has had a severe impact on the world economy, the hospitality of Sri Lankans has not reduced.

Ella is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

The city of Ella, which is constantly flooded with foreigners, has become a city of desolation with the introduction of curfew across the country to control the spread of the covid 19 virus.

About 40 foreign tourists were trapped in tourist hotels in Ella since the flights were canceled.

The owners of several hotels in the Ella area have come to the relief of these people who are facing a severe financial crisis since the money they brought to the country has almost finished.

Accordingly, the hotel owners have decided not to charge any fee for the accommodation of the foreigners as well as the provision of food and beverages.

Even though the meals are provided free of charge, the hotel owners ensure to follow health guidelines and prepare high quality food

These provide evidence that these foreigners will never feel trapped in another country with this level of hospitality.

These tourists who spend their days singing and cheering are very fond of Sri Lanka's environment.

The best example of this is when HIRU CIA on the 3rd of March reported a story on the unlawful disposal of garbage by the Ella Pradeshiya Shabha, which was destroying the beauty of Ella.

The tourists flocked to the waterfront ready to protest in order to protect the beauty of the Ella falls.

These tourists expressed their views on the hospitality of Sri Lankans who have overlooked their own financial difficulties at this time in the midst of an economic crisis in the world.



Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.