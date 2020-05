Another concession period has been announced for those who have not been able to pay motor traffic fines due to curfew.

It has been planned to grant this relief period with the approval of the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance with the concurrence of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Accordingly, this grace period would be extended from the 11th to the 29th.

During this period fines issued on or after March 1 will be accepted without additional fines.