Five people were killed and 15 others were injured when a truck carrying migrant workers crashed into a car in India's Madhya Pradesh state last night.



They were traveling in a truck carrying a mango to a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, 200 km from the state capital, Bhopal.



They have all been tested for coronavirus, noting that one person showed symptoms.



The incident comes just two days after sixteen migrant workers were killed by a train on a railway in Maharashtra.



The number of coronavirus infections in India has exceeded 62,000 and more than 2,000 deaths have been reported in India.