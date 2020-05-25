Do not provide public transport for two weeks to the general public - DG health services

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has instructed the Minister of Passenger Transportation Mahinda Amaraweera not to provide public transport facilities to the general public for two weeks even though the curfew has been relaxed and the private and public sector work have commenced.

This was when the Minister inquired from the Director General of Health Services pertaining to providing of public transport services.

Although the curfew which was in place to control the spread of coronavirus, has been relaxed tomorrow, these instructions have been provided since the general public could move in for non-essential activities.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport Services will only provide train and bus services for public and private sector employees who are reporting for essential duties.