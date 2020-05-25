India ease lockdown request public to consider the first week as a 'test run period'

India has reported 3,277 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, and the total number of infected people has increased to 62,939.

The total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in the country has increased to 2,109.

India's Health Ministry said that half of India's coronavirus cases were reported from five cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

According to Indian media reports the government has stated that all safety protocols should be followed and industries should not aim for high production targets as they restart operations when the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus is lifted.

However, the Government of India said that the reopening process within the first week should be considered should be considered as "trial or test run period".