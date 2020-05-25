India+accelerating+the+process+of+producing+a+vaccine+against+the+covid+19+

The UK government has decided to impose a 14-day quarantine period on all foreigners coming to Britain from abroad.

It will also affect British nationals who come through airports and ports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to address the nation today and he will announce the effective date of the new quarantine regulations.

This is expected to prevent the second wave of the covid 19 global pandemic in the UK.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Research Institute and Bharat Biotechnology International have to produce a vaccine against the covid 19 virus.

An extracted sample of virus from the National Institute of Virology of India will be used for this purpose. The samples have been taken to the Bharat Biotechnology Institute.

In a statement released yesterday, they say the collaboration is vital to accelerating the process of producing a vaccine against the covid 19 virus.

The Indian Medical Research Institute stated that the vaccine being developed will be subject to animal and clinical evaluation.