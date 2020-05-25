Country will be reopened to restore economic activity - Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the country will be reopened tomorrow to restore economic activity.

She added that they do not expect people to gather unnecessarily into the towns.

In the Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts where the curfew is still in force, only the people who have to report to work will be able to leave their homes and the rest of the public can only leave according to the National Identity Card number system introduced by the government.

The Public Health Inspectors' Association says the public should be mindful that the coronavirus pandemic is not completely under control, even though the country is opening considering the necessity to activate the economy.

Similarly, all areas including Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts are being disinfected on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Coronavirus and the Health Sector.

Simultaneously, using chemical filled water bowsers and police anti-riot vehicles, several places including the Manning Market, Central Bus Stand, Bastian Mawatha and Gunasinghepura Private Bus Stand have been disinfected.