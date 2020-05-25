Sri Lanka's response to the covid 19 pandemic is on the right track - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) Sri Lanka office says that Sri Lanka's response to the global covid 19 pandemic is on the right track.



It shows that the method of detection, screening, isolation and treatment of coronavirus in Sri Lanka is successful.



The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that the safety of the health and non-health staff at the forefront of the campaign to eradicate the covid 19 virus should be given priority.



Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that they have granted US $ 800,000 worth of PCR machines, face masks and other medical equipment to prevent the spread of covid 19 in Sri Lanka.