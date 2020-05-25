Land Commissioner General's Department services can be obtained regionally

The Land Commissioner General's Department informs the public that they can obtain services without visiting the Battaramulla Head Office, by contacting the regional staff, until normal daily operations resume, in order to comply with the health service guidelines and provide services maintaining social distancing.

The Department states that the staff of the Land Commissioner General's Department has been assigned to provide services at the district level. It is also possible to forward the problems that need to be directed to the Commissioner General of Lands, to these officers through telephone or e-mail .