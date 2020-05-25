Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 855

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Six were Navy personnel while the two others were repatriated persons from Dubai.
The country total has increased to 855 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 855
Recovered and discharged - 321
Active cases - 525
New Cases for the day - 08
Observation in Hospitals – 116
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 35,323
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
10-May
|
08*
|
tbc
|
09-May
|
12*
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated