Health guidelines at work, transport and train schedule

With the government deciding to gradually start restoring normalcy to civilian life, every person should very carefully keep in mind to ensure proper hygiene in the work place to keep you safe from the coronavirus.

There are a number of safeguards that must be followed, both before and after you leave the workplace, to protect yourself and others.

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until further notice.

The curfew in the other districts of the island except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday 11 May.

Even though the state and private sector activities will begin tomorrow Monday 11 May, while the curfew is in force, in order to ensure return to normalcy in civilian life and to revive the economy , you should inquire from the head of the organisation whether you need to report to work.

If you need to go to the office with the approval of the head of the institution, you need to get a letter, a permit or at least an SMS from the head of the institution.

It will facilitate your transportation.

If you have requested for railway transportation, you should have received a confirmation SMS by now.

You should sit in your own carriage, in the seat assigned to you seat, following the instructions you will receive.

Whatever means of transport you use to get to the office, follow the health guidelines mentioned yesterday.

If you come to the office using the health guidelines and you should enter the office using the same hygiene procedures.

When entering the institution, it is mandatory to wear a face mask as well as maintain a meter spacing.

If a person's body temperature reaches 98.4 degrees Fahrenheit or 37 degrees Celsius, he or she will rest for 10 to 15 minutes and then check the temperature again.

If the temperature is still high, make sure to direct the person home.

If you are using a staircase or an escalator be extra vigilant about maintaining the meter spacing.

Also, remember not to touch the handrailing and to clean your hands with disinfectant liquid if you touch it.

Since the elevator is a key area where germs can transmit, it is important to use health guidelines.

You have to get used to getting rid of old habits of socialising from tomorrow, and keep the meter spacing and social distancing.

There is also a correct procedure for positioning inside an elevator.

It should be done in a manner that does not let you face one another, while maintaining the distance.

When entering the office, be sure to wash your hands and feet with disinfectant liquids.

Wearing of face masks when working in the office is compulsory.

When positioning the office desk and chairs for work, position it in one direction.

There should be a cover between two people if they are sitting face to face.

Keep the meter distance at all times when speaking to friends even if you've met them after for a long time.

Remember to use the elbow when opening doors.

Doors that need to be frequently opened should be kept open continuously to ensure better protection.

There may be a way that you are accustomed to working in the office.

But think about yourself and the country and forget about those habits and make sure that you don’t get infected or become a covid 19 carrier.

Also, if you are from Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara or Puttalam districts and not working in the public or private sector, you might have a question as to who you can get out of the house tomorrow.

If you want to go out for essential purposes, you can leave tomorrow in the respective districts only if you have 1 or 2 as the last digit in your National Identity Card.

But in the other 21 districts where the curfew is lifted, people will be able to carry out their daily activities as usual.

But if you are leave the house only for the most essential things, your health will be protected.

If you need to get out of the house, follow the health guidelines to protect yourself and your country.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department has issued a special train schedule which will be effective from tomorrow.

Accordingly, 10 trains will be deployed from outstations to Colombo Fort and Maradana stations in the morning

They are from Kandy, Polgahawela, Gampaha, Mahawa, Chilaw, Aluthgama, Panadura, Beliatta, Homagama and Avissawella.

Ten special trains will operate from Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations during in the evening.

It will be to the stations where the journey commenced in the morning.

However, only those passengers who have already made the reservation will be able to board the train.