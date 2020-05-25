Beruwala fishing harbour to continue wholesale operations - No retail sales

The management of the Beruwala fishing harbour says that the retail sale of fish to the general public has been suspended until further notice.
Since 16 March fish was sold wholesale to be distributed throughout the island.
Sunday, 10 May 2020 - 22:44
