Restoration+of+civilian+life+and+institutional+activity+from+today

The curfew was lifted at 5.00 am today (11) in all other districts of the country except in Colombo and Gampaha districts.



In the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha curfew will be in force until further notice.

In other districts including Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will be effective only from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily from today, Monday, May 11th until further notice.

Resumption of civilian life and work while curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha will commence today, May 11th as previously scheduled.



Accordingly, public and private sector offices in all districts of the country will be opened from today (11).



The curfew has been imposed on the entire island with effect from the 20th of March, due to the spread of the covid 19 virus.





