Monday 11 May: Covid-19, World situation report - Over 4 million infected

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,180,305.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 283,860.

Meanwhile, 1,490,776 infected patients have recovered.



There are 2,405,669 active patients around the world while 47,038 patients are reported to be in critical condition.



In the last 24 hours in India, there were 111 deaths. The total number of infected persons reported from India is 67,161.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,367,638

Spain 264,663

United Kingdom 219,183

Italy 219,070

Russia 209,688

Global death count

Around the world 283,860 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 80,787 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

USA 80,787

UK 31,855

Italy 30,560

Spain 26,621

France 26,380

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 11/05/2020.