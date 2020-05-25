සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Declare the gazette notification for election on June 20, null and void – petition to be heard today

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 10:04

Declare+the+gazette+notification+for+election+on+June+20%2C+null+and+void+%E2%80%93+petition+to+be+heard+today+

Several fundamental rights petitions requesting that the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission to hold the parliamentary election on 20 June be declared that it is against the provisions of the Constitution and to nullify the said gazette notification are scheduled to be taken up for hearing today at the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, the petitions will be heard by a three judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Murdhu Fernando and S. Thurairajah.

Initially a fundamental rights petition was filed by Attorney at law, Charitha Gunaratne and subsequently more than 10 factions including several political parties as well as the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and NGO activists filed petitions.

Filing these fundamental rights petitions at the Supreme Court, the petitioners say that the decision made by the Election Commission to postpone to 20 June, the General Election which was to have been held on 25 April is against the constitution and that according to the constitution Parliament should be convened within three months of dissolving it.

Petitioners say that by not doing so, the supreme power of the public has been violated.

The respondents named in the petition are Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, its members attorney-at-law N. J. Abeysekera, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole and the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, a special discussion of the Election Commission is due to be held tomorrow.

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and its members are due to participate in this discussion to be held in the morning tomorrow.

The Attorney General Dappula De Livera informed the chairman of the Election Commission on 4 May that to act according to the process of the law mentioned, when holding the 2020 General Election.

This was in response to an inquiry made by the Election Commission whether accepting of nominations on 17, 18 and 19 March which had been declared government holidays due to the Covid-19 virus presented a legal problem or not.

Anyhow, on the following day the Chairman of the Election Commission said that this information will be presented to the Election Commission which will be meeting in the future.

Accordingly, attention will be focused on this matter at the Election Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow. At the same time, all Secretaries of political parties which have formed alliances have been summoned to the Election Commission tomorrow evening.

 

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.