Nine+persons+arrested+in+connection+with+the+murder+at+Weerawila

Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on a family of four, in Tissamaharama – Weerawila new town, with sharp weapons and killing the father while injuring three others.

The police said there are seven women among them. It was last night that a group had assaulted these persons with sharp weapons over a personal conflict in the Tissamaharama – Weerawila new town.

The mother, father, 10 year old daughter and daughter-in-law who sustained injuries in the assault were admitted to the Debarawewa Base Hospital. Later they were transferred to the Hambantota District Hospital for further treatment where the father succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased father was 46 years of age. There were several cases against him at the Hambantota Magistrate Court and Police sources said they included murder and drug allegations.