සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Minister requests a report on running SLTB buses – private bus owners are summoned too

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 13:33

Minister+requests+a+report+on+running+SLTB+buses+%E2%80%93+private+bus+owners+are+summoned+too

Although employees of the government and private sector had been asked to report for work today, there were allegations that the transport facilities in many areas were inadequate.

Our Correspondents said that commuters alleged that office services were not adequate this morning for them to come to Colombo from outside areas.

We made an inquiry about this allegation from the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Mahinda Amaraweera.

He responded by saying that although there was some success in office transport using buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, problems did arise in certain places.

He said that the reason was the shortage of bus drivers and conductors arriving for work.

At the same time, Minister Amaraweera has requested a report from all Bus Depots regarding this morning’s office transport.

By last week, private bus owners’ unions said that if a fuel subsidy is provided, they are prepared to run their buses. Anyhow, Cabinet approval was not granted for this.

Within such a background, the Transport Minister has summoned private bus unions for a discussion tomorrow, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Union Gemunu Wijeratne said.

It is reported that exactly half of the group which had requested railway transport facilities, had not used them, this morning.

During an inquiry made by the Railway Department it has been revealed that the main reason for this was that commuters faced difficulties in coming to the Railway Stations.

When a train began its journey from Beliatta, there was only one commuter on board our Hiru Correspondent said.

In response to an inquiry we made Deputy General Manager V. S. Polwattage said that he hopes to hold discussions with transport authorities today in connection with the difficulties that commuters are facing in travelling to Railway Stations.

Anyhow, it has been reported that within the Colombo District, reporting for work in both state and private sector organizations remained at a high level.

At the same time there were outstandingly fewer persons who arrived at government offices to obtain services and District Secretary Pradeep Yasaratne said that there was a shortage of consumers coming into shops and sales outlets in Colombo as well.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.