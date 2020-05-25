සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A petition against the gazette notification issued regarding final rites of persons dying due to the Coronavirus

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 16:11

A+petition+against+the+gazette+notification+issued+regarding+final+rites+of+persons+dying+due+to+the+Coronavirus

A fundamental rights petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the granting of an injunction order to nullify the extraordinary gazette notification issued by the government on how the final rites of persons who die due to the Coronavirus should be carried out.

This petition has been filed at the Supreme Court by a social activist resident in the Kesbewa area.

Several persons including the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in this petition.

The petitioner has said that the extraordinary gazette notification on how the final rites of persons who die due to contracting the Coronavirus should be carried out was issued on 11 April.

Through this gazette notification which has been issued under the second and third clauses of the Quarantine Act, as a condition has been imposed that any person dying due to the Coronavirus has to be cremated, the opportunity to bury such a body has been completely removed, the petitioner has said.

While it has been declared, according to criterion issued by the World Health Organization that a person because of the Coronavirus can be interred, this gazette notification issued by the government is not accurate. This has been emphasized in the petition submitted.

Accordingly, the petitioner has requested that a verdict be issued that this said gazette notification is annulled and until the petition has been heard and a verdict issued, he has asked that the gazette notification be suspended.

 

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.