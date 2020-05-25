The Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow as part of a program to ease the tight restrictions imposed for Covid-19.



Passengers should arrive at the station one and a half hours before and the train will stop boarding 15 minutes before departure.



Temperature of passengers will be checked before arriving at the station. The Indian government has announced that only those who do not have coronavirus symptoms will be allowed to board the train.



Railway passengers must maintain social distance while wearing a mask is mandatory.



Indian Railways, which carries 23 million passengers a day, will start its limited operations from tomorrow to Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.



India opened the country, and the number of infected covid-19 cases increased by another 4,213 yesterday, bringing the total number of infected people to over 67,000.



The number of coronavirus related deaths in India has exceeded 2,200.