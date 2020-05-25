Legal+action+against+politicians+who+plundered+billions+of+national+resources+should+be+pursued+immediately

The Sri Lanka Poduajana Peramuna states that the cases against politicians who have robbed billions of national resources should be investigated immediately.

They made this statement when they came to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, today to inquire into the current status of the top ten complaints filed with the Commission.

Members of the Sri Lanka Poduajana Peramuna came to the Bribery and Corruption Commission this morning to look into the complaints made against former ministers and officials of the Yahapalana government.

The MPs who came out of the commission said that although it has been almost four years now, they are not satisfied with the report submitted by the commission, regarding the progress of the complaints.