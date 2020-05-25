Weather+forecast+12+May-+Thundershowers+over+100mm+in+8+provinces+today

Department of Meteorology states that the prevailing showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Southern and Western provinces during the morning too.Heavy rain about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the island.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas;

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota.Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can be increase upto 40 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.The sea areas around the island can be moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Navel and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.