Constitutional+Council+expresses+full+confidence+in+the+Election+Commission

The Constitutional Council has expressed its full confidence in the manner in which the Election Commission is carrying out their duties in fulfilling the responsibilities in the face of the prevailing difficult circumstances.



The Constitutional Council convened yesterday (11) at the Speaker's official residence chaired by its chairman, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.



The Communications Department of the Parliament stated, that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, former opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, former parliamentarians R. Sambandan and Mahinda Samarasinghe were present at the constitutional council meeting.



The progress made by the Human Rights Commission, the Public Service Commission and the Finance Commission were also discussed at this meeting.