PHIs+request+the+public+to+refrain+from+gathering+when+consuming+food

With the identification of 6 additional coronavirus patients, the total number of coronavirus patients in the island has risen to 869.



The director general of health services, Anil Jasinghe noted that the new patients identified were all navy personnel.



Public health inspectors claim that even though the country is returning to normalcy, the people should work towards prevention as much as possible.



The PHIs association stated this when areas where curfew were imposed including Colombo and Gampaha, resumed services yesterday onwards.



However, the chairman of the PHIs association Upul Rohana noted that there is a risk for employees to consume food in groups where government and private sector institutions have commenced activities.