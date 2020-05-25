UNICEF+doubles+the+appeal+amount+for+the+control+of+the+Coronavirus

UNICEF said that a minimum of US Dollars 1.6 billion is required for children across the world affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is double the amount they requested initially.

At the end of March, UNICEF said that they should receive about US Dollars 125 million.

When compared with countries where there is a developed health system, countries which have a weak health system and has a lack of resources could be affected the most by the Covid-19 virus, UNICEF said.

At the same time, Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore said that a crisis regarding the rights of children could arise in the near future.