Follow health protection methods when carrying out duties –the Army Commander requests the public

With life returning to normal and people going to work and carrying out their duties, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva requests the public to follow health protection methods issued by health sectors, when carrying out duties.

Meanwhile, with the identification of another 06 Coronavirus infected patients the total number of infections in the country increased to 869.

Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all 06 newly identified Coronavirus infected patients are members of the Navy.

In addition, the total number of recoveries increased to 343 yesterday (11) with another 22 patients recovering fully and leaving the hospital.