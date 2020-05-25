Medical Research Institute warns of a second wave of COVID-19 unless people act according to the health guidelines (video)

With country being returned to normalcy, work in both the state and private sector commenced in all districts today including Colombo and Gampaha.

Director of the Medical Research Institute, Dr Jayaruwan Bandara warns that a second wave of Coronavirus could hit the country within the next two weeks if the people do not follow health guidelines at a time when the country is struggling to return to normalcy.



