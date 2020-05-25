Random+P.C.R.+tests+to+be+carried+out+further

Director of the Epidemiology Unit Consultant Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the random P.C.R. tests being carried out will continue further.

Meanwhile, with the identification of six new infected patients yesterday (11) the total number of infected persons in Sri Lanka increased to 869, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all six of the newly identified patients were members of the Welisara Navy Camp.

Their samples were subjected to testing at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

In addition the total number of patients who recovered was 343 yesterday and today another 22 have recovered and left hospital.





Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662