SriLankan Airlines resume flights from tomorrow to London, Tokyo, Melbourne and Hong Kong and selected destinations

SriLankan Airlines will begin limited number of passenger flights to selected destinations including London, Tokyo, Melbourne & Hong Kong from tomorrow.

Commencing from 13th May Sri Lankan Airlines is now offering passengers to travel to London and beyond under this special travel scheme.

The airline will also operate Special Cargo Flights to 17 destinations, which are being operated by the National Carrier to support Sri Lanka’s export industries during this time of crisis.

These will include three weekly flights to Male; two flights a week to Chennai, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Doha, Dubai, Melbourne, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai; and one weekly flight each to Mumbai, Karachi, Lahore, Dhaka, Frankfurt, and Tokyo.