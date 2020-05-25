A stock of drugs donated by India, handed over officially

A stock of essential drugs and medical equipment brought to the island from India were symbolically and officially handed over to Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi by the Deputy Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Vinodh Jacob, today.

This stock of drugs and equipment weighing 12.5 tons was brought to this country on May 8 on a special flight from India, the Ministry of Foreign Relations said.

Subsequent to handing them over, the Foreign Minister and the Indian Deputy High Commissioner met for a short while to review the bilateral cooperation that is in operation in the fields of politics, trade, tourism, health and zonal affairs.