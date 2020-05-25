COVID-19+Health+and+Social+Security+Fund+increases+to+Rs.902+million.

According to the President's Media Divison, the balance of the COVID-19 Health and Social Security Fund has now surpassed Rs.902 million.



Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon.



Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations.



Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.







