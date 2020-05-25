No+decision+regarding+the+postponement+of+the+election

It is reported that no decision was taken during the meeting by the Election Commission held today whether to postpone the General Election.

A senior commission officials stated that June 20th would remain as the day for the General election.

Meanwhile, the election commission has decided not to allocate preferential numbers to the candidates at this moment.

The senior officer stated that the gazette which was tabled before the commission in this regard was not considered today.

The Election Commission was presided by its chairman Mahinda Desphapriya at his office today.

In addition, the secretaries of political parties with coalitions and the election commission met this afternoon for a discussion on June 20th election.

At the same time, the Supreme Court decided to consider the fundamental petition filed by Charitha Gunarathna against holding the election on June 20th.

The petitioner requested the top court to declare the relevant gazette of the election null and void as it is contravened to the Constitution.

However, the supreme court decided yesterday to consider the petition on the 18th and 19th of this month.

Later, an individual filed his petition requesting the court to declare the previous petition null and void.