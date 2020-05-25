Russian President, Vladimir Putin's spokesman infected with the coronavirus

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been , according to foreign media reports.

Dmitry Peskov is the latest top-level Russian official to test positive for covid-19, after Prime Minster Mikhail Mishustin and two ministers were also infected. The 52-year-old Peskov has been working as spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin for well over a decade, but according to reports he had not met the President for about one month.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has mostly been working from his residence outside Moscow, holding video-conferences with top officials, some of them broadcast live on television. Despite these infections Russia insists that the health of the 67-year-old leader is rigorously protected.