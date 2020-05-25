Statements+given+by+two+young+children+before+the+Fort+Magistrate+regarding+Easter+Sunday+attacks++

It has been revealed that Attorney-at-Law Hijaz, who is detained and interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the Easter attacks is connected to an arms training incident.

This was following a statement made by two students of a madrassa school.

Two children arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the Easter Sunday attack made a special statement before Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.

The children, who are under the age of 17, made this statement before the magistrate for nearly an hour.

They have described how they were taught extremism and combat training in the madrassa school where they were educated.

During the investigations carried out by the CID it has been revealed that some key officer of the organisation that maintained the school which has been providing residential training including trainings on terror attacks to these children, were the ones that were involved in the Easter Sunday attack on April 21 last year.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) informed court through a B report, that the two suicide bombers who carried out suicide bombings at Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the country on the same day had been delivering extremist lecturers to the children of this Madrassa school, and that they were holding the post of Secretary and Treasurer of the organisation that ran the school.

Mohammed Rilwan, the brother of Saharan Hashim, who detonated a bomb with children in a house in Saindamardu area in Ampara, a few days after the Easter Sunday attack has also been a lecturer at this Madrasa school.

The two children who had made a special statement before the Fort Magistrate said that Hijaz Hezbollah, the lawyer who was arrested by the CID recently was the principal of this school.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set a date for the 12 petitions filed in alleging negligence in not preventing the Easter Sunday attacks.

This was when the petition was called before justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, S. Thurairajah and Gamini Amarasekera of Supreme Court today.

The three-member Supreme Court Bench ordered the three petitions filed against IGP Pujith Jayasundara who is on compulsory leave, and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to be taken up for hearing for three consecutive days from 20 September, and ordered the petitioners that if there are documents pertaining to the former President Maithripala Sirisena to hand it over to his lawyers.