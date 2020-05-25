Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Media Spokesperson, Sumanthiran stated that the TNA is prepared to support the government if a constitution that devolves power is prepared.

He was speaking to the media after the meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Media Spokesperson, former parliamentarian Sumanthiran met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for a discussion on a previous request made for the release of political prisoners.

A document on political prisoners has also been handed over to the Prime Minister at the official residence at Wijerama Place, Colombo 7.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and EPDP General Secretary Minister Douglas Devananda.

Attention has been drawn to the problems faced by the people in the North and the problems faced by the fishermen. Douglas Devananda has called on the Prime Minister to adopt a sympathetic approach towards Tamil prisoners in the North.