The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that due to an essential maintenance task in the Nuwarawewa water purification plant at Anuradhapura, water supply will be interrupted to several places for a 24-hour period from 9.00 tonight until 9.00 pm the following day.

Accordingly, the water supply to the city of Anuradhapura, first, second and third steps, Jaffna junction, Kurandankulama, Saliyapura, Rambewa, Galkulama and Mihintale will be suspended.