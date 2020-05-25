Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne to be remanded - Colombo Chief Magistrate's bail order quashed by Colombo High Court

Colombo Chief Magistrate's bail order on former Minister Rajitha Senaratna was quashed by Colombo High Court today, based on ther application made by the Attorney General.Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tilakaratne today revoked the order to release former Minister Rajitha Senaratne on bail stating that the order was flawed.Accordingly the High Court Judge ordered the Colombo Magistrate to take further action against Rajitha Senaratne.

Attorney General's coordinating officer stated that the suspect will be remanded.

High Court Judge Manjula Tillekeratne made the order when the Attorney General's revised petition seeking to revoke the granting of bail to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne was taken for hearing today .Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who led the controversial White Van press briefing, was granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate on December 30 despite the objection of the Attorney General.