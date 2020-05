The Colombo Stock Exchange opens trading for the day (13) positively with the S&P SL 20 Index moving up by 5 %.Currently the ASPI is up by 3.02 % and the S&P SL 20 Index is uo by 5.37%Based on yesterdays (12) trading the top losers and gainers were as follows,

TOP 10 GAINERS

TESS AGRO

LAUGFS POWER [X]

RAIGAM SALTERNS

A.SPEN.HOT.HOLD.

EAST WEST

GRAIN ELEVATORS

INDUSTRIAL ASPH.

ACL PAN ASIA FIRST CAPITAL

TOP 10 LOSERS

TESS AGRO [X]

BLUE DIAMONDS [X]

UNION CHEMICALS

BOGAWANTALAWA

SINGER IND.

R I L PROPERTY

SOFTLOGIC FIN

PRIME FINANCE

COLOMBO LAND

ORIENT FINANCE