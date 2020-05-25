සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

An inquiry into unnecessary shops opened in Fort

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 13:39

An+inquiry+into+unnecessary+shops+opened+in+Fort

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said that no Coronavirus infected person has been reported from the Colombo city during the past 13 days.

The last infected person was reported on 1 May and total number of infected persons discovered in the city of Colombo only is 127.

Meanwhile, there are reports that within Fort – Colombo and surrounding areas eateries and other unnecessary shops have been opened.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said that an inquiry will be launched into this.

Also, obtaining of samples of phlegm and blood for P. C. R. testing in Bandaranaike Mawatha – Keselwatte belonging to the Colombo city limits, is being carried out today as well.

Although the spread of the Coronavirus in the country has been brought under control, conducting of P. C. R. tests as well as maintaining of hospital units on behalf of identified infected patients is continuing.

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that if recommendations made by health sectors are complied with properly, it will be possible to protect oneself even if unidentified patients are present in society.

In the meantime, Director General of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Sanjaya Mohottala said that there is a severe impact on the Garments Industry due to the spread of the Coronavirus. This comment was made when he participated in the ‘Heta saha Rata’ programme telecast on Hiru TV.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.