An+increase+in+rains+in+the+upcoming+few+days

The Meteorology Department said that an increase in rains during the upcoming few days is expected in many areas of the island.

The reason is due to a disturbance in the lower atmosphere in the vicinity of the island.

Thundershowers could be experienced during the evenings in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and Northcentral provinces as well as in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

The Department said that at the same time heavy rainfall of more than 100mm could occur in the Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva Provinces as well as in some places in the Kalutara and Ampara districts.