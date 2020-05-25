Tourist+institutions+and+individuals+get+a+year+free+of+fees

It has been decided not to charge fees for renewing registration of tourist institutions and individuals registered under the Tourism Development Authority, for a period of a year.

This decision has been made by the Tourism Development Authority on the instructions of Minister in charge Prasanna Ranatunga.

Accordingly, individuals and organizations which have already paid the relevant fee will be exempt from next year’s fee and those institutions and individuals who have not yet renewed their registration for this year, will be able to renew it without any payment of fees.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that this decision was reached, as a step in the short-term procedure of providing relief to those engaged in the field of tourism who have been affected as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic.