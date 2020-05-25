සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One day service to issue National Identity Cards to be suspended further – a special procedure to issue NICs to essential individuals

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 16:23

One+day+service+to+issue+National+Identity+Cards+to+be+suspended+further+%E2%80%93+a+special+procedure+to+issue+NICs+to+essential+individuals
The Persons Registration Department said that the one day service to issue National Identity Cards will be suspended further.

This service was suspended temporarily on 16 March due to the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Since the situation has not returned to normal completely, and large crowds gather for it, it was decided to suspend further the one day service in issuing NICs.

Anyhow, a special procedure is in operation even now through Divisional Secretariat offices, for providing NICs in an expedited manner to those who essentially require them such as examinations, interviews, obtaining driving licenses, obtaining passports and other such important requirements.

Accordingly, requirements should be confirmed through Grama Niladhari officers and should be sent to the applications sector of the Divisional Secretariat Division.

These applications are entered into the data system of the Persons Registration Department, by officials at the Secretariat and it has been planned to expedite the issue of these ID cards and to send them to the applicants via Registered Post.

At the same time all applicants who had prepared their applications for obtaining the ID cards under the one day service prior to 16 March should not retain them but send them to the Identity Cards Section of the Divisional Secretariat office, the Persons Registration Department said.
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.