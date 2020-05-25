The total number of deaths due to coronavirus worldwide has risen to 293,235.

A total of 4,358,218 cases have been reported from all over the world and 1,611,729 patients have recovered.

In the meantime, three American airlines have commenced international flights, and have decided not to make wearing a mask compulsory for passengers.

However, foreign media reports say that nearly 100 children in the United States are in critical condition and receiving treatment for a new virus, similar to the Coronavirus.