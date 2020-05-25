The+Election+Commission+will+meet+again+on+the+20th+

The Election Commission has decided to meet again on the 20th to discuss the future activities of the General Election.



However, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the Hiru news team that consideration of the the preferential numbers will be after the petitions filed against the election is heard.



The Supreme Court recently ordered to hear the petitions on the 18th and 19th of this month.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission also held a meeting with the individual political parties contesting the general election at the Elections Secretariat in Rajagiriya.



Representatives of the Election Monitoring Networks also met with the Elections Commission to discuss the election situation in the country.



The Elections Commission met yesterday and had a lengthy discussion regarding conducting the election.