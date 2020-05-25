'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Coronavirus, and it is being successfully implemented in villages and towns. In conjunction with this process disinfecting of public places, distributing protective clothing and equipment as well as other programmes were carried out today too.

The public disinfection programme being carried out together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross by the Hiru Media Network is done parallel to the Hiru Sahana Yaathra operation.

The places that were disinfected today included the DIG’s office in Colombo and the Pali and Buddhist University.