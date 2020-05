Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne who was ordered to be remanded until the 27th of this month was brought to the Negombo Pallansena Youth Correctional Center.

Commissioner General of Prisons Bandula Jayasinghe stated that all suspects who were remanded were taken to the Center for quarantine purposes due to the prevailing covid 19 pandemic.

They will be sent to the remand prison after conducting a medical examination.