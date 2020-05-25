Thursday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,427,543.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 298,059.

Meanwhile, 1,657,735 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,471,749 active patients around the world while 45,920 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,430,348

Spain 271,095

Russia 242,271

United Kingdom 229,705

Italy 222,104

Global death count

Around the world 298,059 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 85,197 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

USA 85,197

UK 33,186

Italy 31,106

Spain 27,104

France 27,074

Data source - compiled from worldometers 6.00 am 14/05/2020.