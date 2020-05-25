'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues, several places to be disinfected today (video)

The Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra initiative was carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being successfully implemented in villages and towns, yesterday as well. This included disinfecting public places and distribution of protective clothing and equipment.

The public disinfection programme together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross was carried out yesterday in conjunction with the Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Red Cross said that the Colombo Courts Complex including the Supreme Court and the Appeal Court are due to be disinfected today (14).

In addition, the Colombo Police Traffic Headquarters and the National Film Corporation will also be subject to disinfection.