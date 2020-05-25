The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended

It has been decided to extend up to 31 May, the duration of permanent passenger transport service permits of private buses in the western province which have been inconvenienced due to the situation the country is facing as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement issued, the Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority has said that this extension has been granted for permits that were due to become invalid after 15 March.

When the permit will be reduced it will be exempt from fees for delays in payments as well. In this statement the Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority has issued it is further stated that charging of fees for delayed payments for on the spot fines issued by road inspectors on 14 February or later will be exempt until 31 March.